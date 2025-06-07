Best Real Estate Stocks To Consider – June 5th

Ford Motor, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, MercadoLibre, Morgan Stanley, United States Steel, and Equinix are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that develop, own or manage property assets—ranging from residential and commercial buildings to industrial warehouses. They include property developers, asset managers and real estate investment trusts (REITs), which distribute most rental income as dividends. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to property market performance, rental income and potential capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 92,775,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,675,262. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,118,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,681,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $75.05. 10,092,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,458,650. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $244.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,570.33. 153,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,264.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,053.04. The firm has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,550.00 and a 52-week high of $2,635.88.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Shares of MS traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average is $125.32. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $142.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

NYSE:X traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,049,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Equinix (EQIX)

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $911.91. The company had a trading volume of 300,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 106.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $835.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $890.74.

