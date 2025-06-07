Best Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 5th

AltC Acquisition, ZenaTech, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are often younger or more niche, their stocks can offer higher growth potential but also tend to be more volatile and less liquid than larger‐cap issues. Investors commonly use small caps to diversify portfolios and pursue the possibility of outsized long-term returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.09. 19,198,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

ZenaTech (ZENA)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

ZenaTech stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,092,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. ZenaTech has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of NASDAQ SV traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,002,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87.

