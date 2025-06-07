Best Waste Management Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 5th

Rockwell Automation, Waste Management, Halliburton, CEMEX, and Fluor are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of companies that provide services for the collection, transportation, processing, recycling and disposal of municipal, industrial or hazardous waste. Because demand for sanitation and environmental compliance remains steady regardless of economic cycles, these stocks are often viewed as defensive investments offering predictable cash flows and dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $320.07. 452,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,747. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $323.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.11.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.49. The company had a trading volume of 592,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.91. 5,400,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,919,223. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,131,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,104,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

FLR traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.65. 1,267,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,368. Fluor has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

