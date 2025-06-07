BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.47. 681,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 545% from the average session volume of 105,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on BiomX from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th.

BiomX Trading Down 4.3%

About BiomX

The firm has a market cap of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Featured Stories

