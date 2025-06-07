BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BSGM opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

About BioSig Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 158,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 966.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 266,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 241,447 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

