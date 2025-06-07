BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BioSig Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BSGM opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $8.80.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.
