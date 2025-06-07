Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.63.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 5,784,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $11,973,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,733,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,442.29. This represents a 67.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 650,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 571,500 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

