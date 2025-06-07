BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,032,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 781,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 53,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 120,315 shares in the last quarter. CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,536,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 158,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2178 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $501,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 193,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,907.81. This trade represents a 16.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

