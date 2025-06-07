Blockchain Stocks Worth Watching – June 4th

Applied Digital, Oracle, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, providing or utilizing blockchain and distributed‐ledger technologies. By investing in these equities—such as cryptocurrency exchanges, mining‐hardware manufacturers or blockchain software developers—investors gain exposure to the blockchain ecosystem without directly buying digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. 125,327,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,465,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 6.09.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,775,348. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.82. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,401,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,799,257. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 4.74. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,417,671. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 6.66.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 2,614,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,639. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.24. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

