Blue Chip Stocks To Research – June 4th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a proven record of stable earnings, reliable dividends and strong market reputations. They are considered relatively low risk because of their financial strength, resilience in economic downturns and leadership within their industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE:KRMN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 100,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97. Karman has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $45.73.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 8,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,812. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.59.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 2,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a PE ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.06.

