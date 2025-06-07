bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 397,136 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $40.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $40.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

bluebird bio Price Performance

bluebird bio stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

