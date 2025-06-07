Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Shares of BPMC opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $128.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $505,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,830,158.20. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,434.72. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,528. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $21,104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

