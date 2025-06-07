BMO Capital Markets Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $84.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PVH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54. PVH has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $122.02.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PVH by 71.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 947.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 71,603 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 179,164.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in PVH by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

