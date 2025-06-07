BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.87.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $500.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. Wall Street Zen downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Hovde Group cut their price target on BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile



BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

