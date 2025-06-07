BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.66. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 63,850 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) by 116.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.27% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

