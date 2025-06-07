Brad Hively Sells 1,976,137 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) Director Brad Hively sold 1,976,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $5,671,513.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 603,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,047.87. This trade represents a 76.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.13. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 186.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. FreeGulliver LLC increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 412,578 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Oncology Institute by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 346,256 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

