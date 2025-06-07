Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.22. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Astha Malik sold 13,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $482,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,212.60. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $62,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,052.74. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,814 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,542,000 after acquiring an additional 447,746 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,798,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Braze by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,309,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,711,000 after buying an additional 500,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Braze by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after buying an additional 1,203,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Braze by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,963,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after buying an additional 1,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

