Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Macquarie

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Macquarie from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Get Braze alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Braze Stock Down 17.6%

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.22. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $62,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,052.74. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $900,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 745,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,758,191.72. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Braze by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Braze by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Braze by 9,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.