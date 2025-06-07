Braze’s (BRZE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens started coverage on Braze in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Braze and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Get Braze alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

Braze Trading Down 17.6%

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $900,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 745,769 shares in the company, valued at $26,758,191.72. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $62,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,052.74. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,814 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 148.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 64,093 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Braze by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 772,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,343,000 after buying an additional 129,298 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.