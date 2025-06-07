BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $38.62 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.15.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $39,511.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,577.89. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $871,779.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,075.32. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,392,182 shares of company stock worth $219,161,291 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

