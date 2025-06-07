Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,502 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.02.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

