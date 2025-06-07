Brokerages Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target at $104.10

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.10.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Get AGCO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGCO

Insider Activity at AGCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Stock Up 0.2%

AGCO opened at $100.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. AGCO has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $108.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.87%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.