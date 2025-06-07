Brokerages Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target at $125.38

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.35.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $128.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The company had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $216,075.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,655.32. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $505,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,830,158.20. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,574 shares of company stock worth $1,465,528. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.