Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target at $42.10

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2025

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.10.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 752.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 855,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

