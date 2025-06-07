Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Price at $139.79

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Crocs has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,554.45. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 541.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

