Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $46,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,337.68. This trade represents a 50.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.67. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

