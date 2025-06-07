Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Target Price at $110.91

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Williams Trading set a $75.00 price objective on Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE:GPN opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.11. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 546.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

