Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $39.10

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,528 shares in the company, valued at $440,484.48. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,486.56. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,356,000. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,502,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,747,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,802,000 after buying an additional 1,085,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,226.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 815,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,987,000 after buying an additional 753,999 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE KRC opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

