Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price at $150.42

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.42.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on Landstar System
Landstar System Trading Up 0.1%
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Landstar System Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.
Institutional Trading of Landstar System
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Landstar System by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Landstar System
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.