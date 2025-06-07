Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price at $150.42

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $128.99 and a 52 week high of $196.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.53.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Landstar System by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.