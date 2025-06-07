Brokerages Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Target Price at $610.00

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $610.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $590.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $591.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $547.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,258 shares of company stock worth $20,885,067. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.