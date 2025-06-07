Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Price Target at $75.81

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.36.

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

OGS opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,237 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

