Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) PT at $120.15

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.15.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

PRU opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.94. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 52,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,429.24. This represents a 60.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

