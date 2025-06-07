Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $123.27

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fermium Researc upgraded RPM International to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. RPM International has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $141.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in RPM International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

