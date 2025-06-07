Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) PT at $76.65

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.65.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Get Trex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trex

Trex Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TREX opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.11 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,885.73. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Trex by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Trex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.