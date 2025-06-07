Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $460.91

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $460.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $465.64 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $491.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.