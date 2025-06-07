Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Price Target at $212.23

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.23.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.59. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $165.20 and a 52-week high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

