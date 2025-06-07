Brokerages Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target at $75.73

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of WFC opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

