Brokerages Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) PT at $134.11

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.11.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get XPO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPO

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of XPO

In other news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,369,000 after purchasing an additional 425,678 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of XPO by 12,923.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 837,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,824,000 after purchasing an additional 830,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of XPO opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. XPO has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. XPO’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About XPO

(Get Free Report

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.