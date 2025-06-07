Brokers Set Expectations for SPWH Q1 Earnings

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPWH. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.55. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,886 shares in the company, valued at $910,894.48. This represents a 28.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

