Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$77.00 and traded as high as C$78.93. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$78.78, with a volume of 1,605,082 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$68.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.00. The firm has a market cap of C$92.49 billion and a PE ratio of 27.11.

In other news, Director Nicholas Howard Goodman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.05, for a total transaction of C$355,721.85. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corp, formerly Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages the commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.