Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,279 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 837.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

