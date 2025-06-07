BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dnca Finance lifted its position in shares of BRP by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BRP by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BRP by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BRP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in BRP by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Desjardins upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

BRP Stock Down 0.8%

DOOO stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s payout ratio is currently -143.90%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

