Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and traded as high as $26.61. Buzzi shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 853 shares.
Buzzi Stock Up 2.0%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.
Buzzi Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.2137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Buzzi’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Buzzi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.78%.
Buzzi Company Profile
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.