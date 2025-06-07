Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and traded as high as $26.61. Buzzi shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 853 shares.

Buzzi Stock Up 2.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

Buzzi Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.2137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Buzzi’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Buzzi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.78%.

Buzzi Company Profile

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

