CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.05 and traded as high as C$36.62. CAE shares last traded at C$36.47, with a volume of 385,921 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$38.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.36. The firm has a market cap of C$11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

