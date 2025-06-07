Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 165,598 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 118,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 252,140 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $456.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $44.51.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $614.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 11.67%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, Director Lori Greeley bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,700. This represents a 900.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caleres

About Caleres

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.