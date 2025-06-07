California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 646.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $163,501.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,917.82. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven George Hughes sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $297,492.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,721. The trade was a 11.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.95. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

