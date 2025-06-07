California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Scholar Rock worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,635,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,283,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,231,000 after buying an additional 629,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,743,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,013,000 after buying an additional 708,817 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 1,283.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,945,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,301,000 after buying an additional 2,732,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,510,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,512,000 after buying an additional 349,487 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $200,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,313,612.60. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $215,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,490. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,798 shares of company stock worth $6,284,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $46.98.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.