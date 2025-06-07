California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,224 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Patterson Companies worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Patterson Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 501.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 779.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

