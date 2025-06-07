California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 755.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE:CNS opened at $76.25 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

