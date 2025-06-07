California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $165.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 1.17. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $168.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

