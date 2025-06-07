California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Park National were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Park National by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Park National by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park National by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Park National by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PRK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Park National Price Performance

PRK opened at $162.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.78. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $131.93 and a 12-month high of $207.99.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

